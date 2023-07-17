Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1,171.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,070 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $125.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

