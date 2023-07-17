Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.34 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.84.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

