Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,397 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $136.01 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.97.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

