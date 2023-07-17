Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,083,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,446 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $327,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.84.

Shares of MRK opened at $107.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

