Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.97. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

