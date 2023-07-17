Northstar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $107.34 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.84.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

