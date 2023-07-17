AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Baugh & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 4.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 249,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

ABBV stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.