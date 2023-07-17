Bank of Stockton Buys 759 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $136.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.97.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

