Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.97.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

