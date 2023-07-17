New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Steel Dynamics worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

STLD opened at $106.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.