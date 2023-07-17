Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,952 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

AbbVie stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

