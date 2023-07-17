New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $24,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

EXR stock opened at $155.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.