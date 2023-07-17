The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

