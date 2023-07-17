IFG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

