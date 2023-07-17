Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 653 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.