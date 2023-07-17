Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $638.56 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $651.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $605.98 and its 200 day moving average is $532.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.16.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

