Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

