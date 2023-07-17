Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $39.06 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Genuine Parts worth $39,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 311,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $165.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $137.14 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.