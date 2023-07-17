Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 240 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.83 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $523.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.