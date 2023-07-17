Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 170,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 767,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHA stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

