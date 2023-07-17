SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 141 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.5% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 304,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 386,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 26,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

DIS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

