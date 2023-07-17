Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.9% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $223.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

