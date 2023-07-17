PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

