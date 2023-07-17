PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $188.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

