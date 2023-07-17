PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

