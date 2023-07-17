UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.70-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.70. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $586.80.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $77,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

