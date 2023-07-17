The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $32,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

