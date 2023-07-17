Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,073 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $35,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE ELV opened at $438.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.15. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

