Simmons Bank Purchases 2,152 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day moving average is $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

