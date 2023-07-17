Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 267,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 326,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.85 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

