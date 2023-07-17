SG Americas Securities LLC Has $17.63 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $888.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $792.32 and a 200-day moving average of $671.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $366.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

