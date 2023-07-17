Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,994 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. American Express comprises 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.00.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.65.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

