Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,901 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $191.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

