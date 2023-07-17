Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $215.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

