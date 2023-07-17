First National Corp MA ADV Sells 3,904 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

