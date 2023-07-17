AIA Group Ltd Sells 18,742 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Delta Air Lines Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

