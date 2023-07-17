Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

Progressive Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $116.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 5,249.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

