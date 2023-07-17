Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

