Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 346 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

