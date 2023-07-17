Simmons Bank Has $9.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

