Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $142.83 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

