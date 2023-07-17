The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $101.18 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

