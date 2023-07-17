Southern Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

