AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

