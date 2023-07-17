Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

