Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,533 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,680 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,380 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.