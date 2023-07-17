Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $157.54 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $108.83 and a one year high of $162.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.