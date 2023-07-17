Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $377.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

