Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
RTX opened at $96.17 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
