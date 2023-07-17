Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lessened by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,425 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 64.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 51,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 419,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

